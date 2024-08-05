Man dies following deputy-involved shooting near Wright

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Campbell County deputy sheriff has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting a man wielding a shotgun on Lawver Road last night, Sheriff Scott Matheny said Monday.

The suspect has been identified as a 55-year-old man who fired a shotgun at a deputy responding to a family fight near Wright around 9:23 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Matheny said.

According to the report, the deputy returned fire, fatally wounding the 55-year-old man, who was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. Matheny said the incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which is tasked with investigating all officer-involved shootings in Wyoming.

Matheny declined to release the suspect’s name as well as that of the deputy who shot him. The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave until the DCI investigation is concluded.

2024 Best Looking Cruiser Contest Kolby Fedore, TSM Gallery Credit: American Association of Troopers