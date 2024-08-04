Natrona County health and food inspections (7/29/24–8/4/24)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.
According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.
According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.
If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.
Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.
July 29, 2024
Courtyard By Marriott Food Service
Violations: 4 (1 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Two knives on the magnetic rack had old food on them.”
July 30, 2024
Burger King #12323 Wyoming Boulevard
Violations: 4 (priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: ice machine chute, dicer, knives rear prep area.”
City Brew Coffee
Violations: 4 (1 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “In-use utensils improperly stored between use. (Ice Bucket).”
Riverside Hotel – Pre Packaged Food
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Super 8 Motel Food Service
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
July 31, 2024
Blimpie Subs and Salad Poplar
Violations: 2 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: Ice machine has a black slime substance located where the ice comes out.”
Casper Country Club Snack Bar
Violations: 7 (2 priority)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken, salmon, dressings in the refrigeration unit is not properly dated for disposition.”
Aug. 1, 2024
Loaf ‘N Jug #103
Violations: 9 (4 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: Yes
Link to full report
Comments: “The person in charge failed to state the required temperatures and holding times for the following conditions of potentially hazardous food: Refrigerated storage.”
Mike Sedar Pool And Aquatics Facility – Food
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Paradise Valley Pool Concessions
Violations: 1 (priority, corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Roller grill and oven have food debris. Ice scoops stored on ice machine top.”
Aug. 2, 2024
Allen Stewart Lions Camp
Violations: 3 (2 corrected during inspection)
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report
Comments: “Lots of flies observed in kitchen and dining area.”
Camp Wyoba
Violations: 0
Re-inspection Required: No
Link to full report