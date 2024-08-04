Natrona County health and food inspections (7/29/24–8/4/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

July 29, 2024

Courtyard By Marriott Food Service

Violations: 4 (1 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Two knives on the magnetic rack had old food on them.”

July 30, 2024

Burger King #12323 Wyoming Boulevard

Violations: 4 (priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: ice machine chute, dicer, knives rear prep area.”

City Brew Coffee

Violations: 4 (1 priority, 4 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “In-use utensils improperly stored between use. (Ice Bucket).”

Riverside Hotel – Pre Packaged Food

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Super 8 Motel Food Service

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

July 31, 2024

Blimpie Subs and Salad Poplar

Violations: 2 (1 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “The following equipment food-contact surfaces were observed soiled to sight and touch: Ice machine has a black slime substance located where the ice comes out.”

Casper Country Club Snack Bar

Violations: 7 (2 priority)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “The prepared ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken, salmon, dressings in the refrigeration unit is not properly dated for disposition.”

Aug. 1, 2024

Loaf ‘N Jug #103

Violations: 9 (4 priority, 2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “The person in charge failed to state the required temperatures and holding times for the following conditions of potentially hazardous food: Refrigerated storage.”

Mike Sedar Pool And Aquatics Facility – Food

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Paradise Valley Pool Concessions

Violations: 1 (priority, corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Roller grill and oven have food debris. Ice scoops stored on ice machine top.”

Aug. 2, 2024

Allen Stewart Lions Camp

Violations: 3 (2 corrected during inspection)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Lots of flies observed in kitchen and dining area.”

Camp Wyoba

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report