Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyo adds girls flag football to fall sports options
CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announced it has added middle-school girls flag football to its roster of fall sports opportunities in Natrona County.
According to a release, early-bird registration for all BGCCW fall sports ends on Aug. 9, with leagues starting on Aug. 19.
The leagues include:
Coed Elementary Flag Football:
- Who: All youth grades K–5
- Season: Aug. 19–Oct. 4
- Schedule:
- Grades K–2: Practices and games on Mondays and Wednesdays, with occasional Fridays
- Grades 3–5: Practices and games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with occasional Fridays
Middle School Girls Flag Football
- Who: Girls grades 6–8
- Season: Aug. 19–Oct. 4
- Schedule: Practices and games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with occasional Fridays
All leagues are $45, with a $10 discount for early-bird registration by Aug. 9, plus a $10 club membership fee valid for the entire year.
Registration can be done online at the BGCCW website or by calling 307-234-2456, ext. 116.
