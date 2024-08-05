Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyo adds girls flag football to fall sports options

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announced it has added middle-school girls flag football to its roster of fall sports opportunities in Natrona County.

According to a release, early-bird registration for all BGCCW fall sports ends on Aug. 9, with leagues starting on Aug. 19.

The leagues include:

Coed Elementary Flag Football:

Who: All youth grades K–5

All youth grades K–5 Season: Aug. 19–Oct. 4

Aug. 19–Oct. 4 Schedule:

Grades K–2: Practices and games on Mondays and Wednesdays, with occasional Fridays Grades 3–5: Practices and games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with occasional Fridays



Middle School Girls Flag Football

Who: Girls grades 6–8

Girls grades 6–8 Season: Aug. 19–Oct. 4

Aug. 19–Oct. 4 Schedule: Practices and games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with occasional Fridays

All leagues are $45, with a $10 discount for early-bird registration by Aug. 9, plus a $10 club membership fee valid for the entire year.

Registration can be done online at the BGCCW website or by calling 307-234-2456, ext. 116.