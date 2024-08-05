Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyo adds girls flag football to fall sports options

Boys &#038; Girls Clubs of Central Wyo adds girls flag football to fall sports options

CASPER, Wyo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming announced it has added middle-school girls flag football to its roster of fall sports opportunities in Natrona County.

According to a release, early-bird registration for all BGCCW fall sports ends on Aug. 9, with leagues starting on Aug. 19.

The leagues include:

Coed Elementary Flag Football:

  • Who: All youth grades K–5
  • Season: Aug. 19–Oct. 4
  • Schedule:
    • Grades K–2: Practices and games on Mondays and Wednesdays, with occasional Fridays
    • Grades 3–5: Practices and games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with occasional Fridays

Middle School Girls Flag Football

  • Who: Girls grades 6–8
  • Season: Aug. 19–Oct. 4
  • Schedule: Practices and games on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with occasional Fridays

All leagues are $45, with a $10 discount for early-bird registration by Aug. 9, plus a $10 club membership fee valid for the entire year.

Registration can be done online at the BGCCW website or by calling 307-234-2456, ext. 116.

