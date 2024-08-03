Son Arrested after Father Found Dead, Wrapped in a Tarp at Mirror Lake

The Gilpin County Sheriff's Office in Colorado have arrested Jaymz Bitner in connection with the homicide of his father, James Bitner.

A tarp containing a deceased James Bitner was discovered on July 4th at Mirror Lake, a popular hiking and fishing spot.

The homicide charge is now being pursued in Colorado, while the Albany County have reclassified their investigation as a disposal of human remains case.

The body was found earlier this month in the Day Use Area, wrapped in a tarp.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement and all parties are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.