The Nicolaysen Art Museum is excited to host Five Grand Opening events during the July 10th First Thursday Art Walk. The museum will host a reception to open these vibrant and informative exhibits from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM.

Event Details:

Opening Reception in Bryce Hall: July 10, 2025 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM - beer, wine, water and soda and catering provided by Queen B Charcuterie.

Awards Ceremony for participants in The Art of Casper Mountain to be handed out by a representative of Visit Casper.

The event is free for members, and $5.00 for not-yetmembers, $10 for families.

The Wyoming’s Industrial Landscape exhibit will take you on an informative journey through time, highlighting Wyoming’s industrial past, present, and future contributions to the longstanding history with the arts that have shaped our community and inspired our local artists.

The Art of Casper Mountain exhibit showcases the work of local artists’ interpretation of the mountain from various views and seasons, these paintings, photographs, and mixed media are the embodiment of the creativity Casper Mountain inspires.



Transformations in Stone - Jackstone Stoneworks - Jack Hendrickson: A Meld of Science and Art. In collaboration with Dr. Kent Sundell, Ph.D., Geology, Professor Emeritus, Casper College. A self-taught sculptor, Hendrickson used free-form lapidary stone and developed an uncommon method to shape and polish his stone. Each piece is unique and different from color, complexity, composition, and form.

Inkscapes: Printmakers' Perspectives: Four artists (Ginnie Madsen, Jim Jereb, Michelle Visser, & Sarah Konrad) share their printmaking skills in the galleries and in a series of workshops.

Womencentric: Ashley Pourier, Curator at The Heritage Center at Maȟpíya Lúta, showcases the greatest examples of art from their collection from the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota that have been created by Indigenous women. From powerful statements to beacons of hope, these women artists share their unique perspectives from across North America.

