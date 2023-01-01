New Year, Fresh Snow at Hogadon Ski Basin – Powder Day!

In the last two days Hogadon Ski Basin received 10" of fresh snow with a lot more on the way according to the OnTheSnow app.

The app predicts another 7" today.

There were lots of New Year skiers and snowboarders kicking off 2023, and with a predicted high at 22 degrees and a low near 19, it makes sense.

