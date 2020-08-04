New Response team to Help Victims of Wyoming Grizzly Attacks

(AP) -- A new animal attack response team will rescue people attacked by grizzly bears in the northwestern Wyoming backcountry.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Teton County Search and Rescue, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and Grand Teton National Park are behind the effort.

Grizzly attacks in Wyoming often involve elk hunters.

Officials hope to have the team ready when hunting season begins in September.

One goal is to avoid duplication. Several different agencies sometimes get called to grizzly attacks.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports a hunting guide killed on a mountain two years ago prompted the idea for the new team.

