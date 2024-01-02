Hunting Applications Now Open for 2024

2024 is here and it's officially time to start planning for hunting season in the fall.

Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and spring wild turkey. The first deadline is Jan. 31 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring wild turkey. It’s also the deadline for the Wyoming Super Tag raffle.

The special draw fees for nonresident elk, deer and antelope have increased:

Nonresident elk special fee: $1,258

​Nonresident deer special fee: $826

Nonresident antelope special fee: $874

Nonresidents who wish to enter the special draw for antelope, deer and elk are responsible for paying the special draw fee in addition to the license and application fee.

Additionally, nonresident fees for some of Wyoming’s most coveted licenses increased:

Nonresident bighorn sheep license: $3,002

Nonresident mountain goat license: $2,752

Nonresident moose license: $2,752

Nonresident wild bison license: $6,002

For 2024 planning, hunters can use the Game and Fish Hunt Planner to estimate season dates. Tentative season information is available for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat. Elk, deer and antelope hunters can use prior season information for the best estimate. Final season information will be published May 1 with time for hunters to make modifications or withdraw applications. Read about more updates in the 2024 Hunting License Application Information document.

Nonresident applicants for moose and bighorn sheep will need to manually opt-in with their applications to be awarded a preference point if they are unsuccessful in the draw. They will not be automatically purchased if unsuccessful. Otherwise, unsuccessful applicants can apply for a point beginning in July.

