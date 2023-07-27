The Wyoming Transportation Commission recently awarded almost $6.8 million in contracts for four Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects, according to a WYDOT press release.

The Commission awarded a nearly $1.8 million bid to the Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for a combined project involving seeding, erosion control, traffic control, grading and other work on U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in Park County. The scheduled completion date is Oct. 31.

The Commission awarded a $2.7 million bid to the Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. for a project involving electrical work, traffic control, sidewalk, curb and gutter and other work in Carbon, Converse, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona and Platte counties. The schedule completion date is Oct. 31.

It also awarded a $1.1 million bid to the Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for paving, traffic control, grading, fencing, milling and other work on a half-mile of Wyoming Highway 387 in Campbell County. The scheduled completion date is July 31, 2024.

Federal money mostly funds these three projects.

The only work primarily funded with state dollars is a $1.2 million bid the Commission awarded to the Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. for a combined project involving structure work, traffic control, paving and other work on a portion of Interstate 80 and Wyoming Highway 212 in Laramie County.

The scheduled completion date is June 30, 2024.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission governs activities of the Department of Transportation. It is composed of seven members appointed by the governor, with approval of the Senate.

Attacking the pavement of the West F Street Bridge. Casper, Wyo., July 26, 2023