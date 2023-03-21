New Law Puts Wyoming at Forefront of Abortion Pill Bans

By MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has pushed to the front of efforts to prohibit the most common type of abortion with the nation's first explicit ban on abortion pills.

In many states women can now get abortion pills prescribed online and delivered to be taken at home.

Increased availability has helped pill abortions now account for more than half of abortions in the U.S.

Yet while many states effectively ban abortion pills by prohibiting abortion, none had taken direct aim at abortion laws before Wyoming.

The bill passed alongside a new, sweeping abortion ban and observers say both measures are likely to be challenged in court.

Read more here.

Highland Park Community Church Hosts 'Night to Shine' Event for People with Special Needs Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media