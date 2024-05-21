Nebraska Woman Calls Wyoming Radio Show, Claims Trump is Jesus Christ

This morning a Nebraska woman named Sonja called Glenn Woods' Wake up Wyoming radio talk show to "share a message of good news with the world." That Donald Trump is Jesus Christ.

Woods pressed, "How?"

Sonja shared that Trump talks to her in dreams and wants her to spread the word that he is the Savior; "With everything that is going on in the world and as crazy as things are, he is in control. Jesus Christ is in control and he is Donald Trump" said the caller.

Sonja has a Youtube channel called Let the Light Shine Out of the Darkness. She believes all her videos are made by the direction of Jesus Christ and they are the truth.

Further, the reasons she gave to Woods to back up her claim aren't wrong:

1. "Donald means ruler of the world." True.

2. "If you look at his signature it is in the shape of a crown...also kind of true.

Former president Donald Trump signs autographs during a stop at Treehouse Pub and Eatery on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Bettendorf, Iowa. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Former president Donald Trump signs autographs during a stop at Treehouse Pub and Eatery on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Bettendorf, Iowa.

(Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) loading...

3. Sonja referenced how much Trump is being persecuted. Here I'll reference an OpEd from the Washington Post. The headline reads: "Of course Donald Trump is being persecuted. That's not to say that he is innocent..." I'm staying out of this one, but they would agree.

Woods brought up books that were once sent to the radio station that prophesied that Trump would one day become the president. "Is that where you're getting this from?" he asked.

I think he was referencing the book called "President Donald J. Trump, The Son of Man" published in 2022 by Helgard Muller.

Sonja denied this, affirming she meets with Trump in her dreams.

"I am able to, at times, speak with him one-on-one."

Before the phone conversation ended Sonja told Woods she is a listener and fan of Wake up Wyoming.

Then a legion of texts began to roll in. Woods shared some of them. One listener complimented his professionalism. Another chimed in that her message is blasphemous. Others took the opportunity to express how much they don't like Donald Trump. And several expressed concern for the woman's mental health.

I think it's important to note that Sonja is not alone. Sure, there have been plenty of national articles pointing out evangelical-like rhetoric linking the former President to Christian values (just as there has been the opposite).

Religion has played an enormous role in shaping people's values, morals, and worldviews...so it makes sense that it impacts political views, too.

Sonja is certainly not alone in her thinking. As the Presidential race heats up, I'm sure we'll hear it all.