NCSO Investigator Honored By U.S. Attorney’s Office For Work With Internet Crimes Against Children

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office recently announced that one of their investigators was honored by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to a social media post on the NCSO Facebook page, Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigator Drew Cotton was recognized at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee (LECC) Award Ceremony for his work investigating Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Investigator Cotton, as well as numerous other federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who make up the ICAC, were honored at the event.

The NCSO wrote that Investigator Cotton is the designated ICAC affiliate for the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The NCSO partners with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, receiving training and equipment to investigate cases in Natrona County.

“I am extremely proud of Investigator Cotton,” said Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Sergeant Taylor Courtney. “He is one of the most dedicated, passionate, hard-working investigators in the State of Wyoming. His efforts with investigating crimes against children will have lifelong positive impacts on hundreds of people. Our community is a better and safer place because of him."

The NCSO thanked Investigator Cotton for his "dedication to protecting the children in our community."

