NCSD and Casper Police Offer ‘Back to School Safety Reminders’

The start of a new school year is a great opportunity to open a conversation with your child about being safe online.

Talk with your student about what type of online access they need for school and what inappropriate usage may look like.

“Parents and guardians should create a safe plan of action with their children regarding transparent phone usage,” advised Casper Police Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd. “At the least, know who your kids are talking to and what apps they use to communicate. Search for hidden apps or those made to look like different apps. Most importantly, encourage your children to speak with a trusted adult anytime they encounter an uncomfortable situation online.”

For more information on this subject nationally, and tips on how to keep your children safe, please visit missingkids.org.

For resources on teaching kids about online safety and what to look for on devices, please visit casperpolice.org/keepkidssafeonline