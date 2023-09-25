School Board Meeting Slated to Honor Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame Inductees

Three Casper coaches will be recognized and celebrated at the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting tonight, beginning at 7 p.m.

Steve Harshman, Scott Schutte, and Tyrone Fittje have been inducted in the Wyoming Coaches Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony and awards presentations were part of the annual WCA Hall of Fame banquet in Casper on July 21.

The purpose of this organization is to honor Wyoming coaches that have done an outstanding job in their respective coaching responsibilities, as well as other duties in the field of athletics and have distinguished themselves, their school, and community in an exemplary manner.

Steve Harshman is the longest serving Head Coach in NCHS History in any sport, having coached the Mustangs for more than three decades.

He was an assistant Football Coach for Wesern Oregon University from 1986 to 1987, and the head Track Coach for Delta High School in Delta, Colorado from 1988 to 1990.

Scott Schutte has been coaching for 35 years, on his 33rd at NCHS. He is a former All Conference Player at Black Hills State University.

Coach Tyrone Fittje is the longest continuous serving assistant coach in NCHS history, he is the former NC Head Wrestling Coach and former Head Coach of the Wyoming Cavalry.

