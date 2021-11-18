NC’s Hailie Wilhelm Signs Commits to Casper College for Soccer
Hailie Wilhelm from Natrona County High School will continue her athletic career with the Casper College Women's soccer program next fall. She was an all-conference defender for the Fillies last season. NC made the 2021 State Tournament back in May as the #4 seed from the West.
Wilhelm made a name for herself as one of the top cross country runners in the state with a 6th place finish at the 4A State Meet in October. As a junior, Wilhelm took 8th at the 4A State Championships, she was 3rd as a sophomore and 12th as a freshman.
The Casper College women's soccer team had a productive season which saw them win the Region IX regular season and tournament championships. The T-Birds finished the year 13-5-1 and were ranked 14th in the country.
