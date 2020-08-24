NCHS Names Rick Robinson as Softball Coach

Natrona County High School has announced that Rick Robinson will serve as their very first softball coach when play begins in the spring. Robinson has worked as an athletic facilitator in the Natrona County School District and has coached the Casper Voltage softball team for the last 4 years.He also worked as a coach for the Casper Recreation softball program for the last 8 years, working with U12, U14 and U16 teams.

Softball will make its debut on the Wyoming high school sports scene in the spring with games scheduled to start in mid March with the season concluding in the 3rd week of May with the state tournament in Gillette,

