NCHS grad Alesha Lane breaks NMSU discus school record

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The new record-holder for New Mexico State University’s women’s outdoor discus throw is a Natrona County High School graduate. Alesha Lane, who graduated from the school with the class of 2022, broke the record with a 14.89-meter throw.

The record is also her own personal best and helped her place first at the meet itself. In high school, she also took a first-place finish in discus throwing at the 2022 Runners Roost Invitational during March of her senior year.

She signed with the school the next month of the same year for throwing events after long deliberation regarding which of her three sports — throws, volleyball and basketball — she wanted to compete in collegiately.

(Courtesy Lane Family)

She also competes in shot put, which she threw a personal best in recently at the same meet. See the New Mexico State University Athletics web page for more information on that meet.

