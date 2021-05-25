Natrona’s Robert Douglas Wins 3 Events in One Day at State Track

Natrona County's Robert Douglas celebrated his birthday on Saturday at the State Track meet with not one, not two but three championships in 4A. He started out the day with a win on the 110 hurdles in 14.93. The next event on the track was the 100-meter dash and Douglas won the gold medal in that event too in 11.34 so he was on a roll. The following event on the track was the 300 hurdles and Douglas made it 3 for 3 with a victory there in 38.49. So he took the podium three times in about an hour's time and you don't see that very often.

Douglas also was the state champion in the 55-meter dash and the 55 hurdles at the State Indoor Meet in Gillette earlier this year. He will be attending North Dakota State to continue his track career and reflected on his big day on the big track stage on Saturday in Casper.

Get our free mobile app