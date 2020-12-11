Natrona Vs. Laramie Girls Basketball 12-20-20 [VIDEO]

The girls' basketball season for 2020 got rolling on Thursday night as Natrona played host to Laramie in 4A action. The NC Fillies came out of the gate quickly and raced to a 19-2 lead in the first half of play. That deficit was too much to overcome as they were defeated in the contest 58-38. Emma Patik led Natrona in scoring with 14 and Tarryn Blom had 6. Laramie was paced by Morgann Jensen with 12 and Kayla Vasquez chipped in 9. We have some video of Thursday night's game. Enjoy!

