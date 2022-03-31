Kelly Walsh Looking for a New Girls Basketball Coach

Kelly Walsh High School is searching for a new girls varsity basketball coach as Sara Tuomi has stepped down. The job opening has been posted on the Natrona County School District website and Tuomi has guided the Trojans for the last 9 seasons.

In that time frame, she was 105-103 with 6 appearances in the 4A state tournament. The 2020 team was in prime position for a big run in the state tournament but it was unfortunately canceled due to the pandemic. KW did not qualify for the state tournament for the last two years.

Tuomi had an excellent prep basketball career at Billings Senior in Montana and even a better college career at Weber State. She was a 4-year starter for that program and earned all-conference status 3 times.

