Natrona Vs. Kelly Walsh Wrestling 1-13-20 [VIDEO]

The annual Miller Cup wrestling dual was held on Thursday night as Casper-Kelly Walsh played host to cross-town rival Casper-Natrona. This was a spirited event with an enthusiastic audience, which is exactly what you want to see. KW is the defending 4A state champions and have 3 returning state champs on the roster. Jace Palmer, Analu Benebise and Kole Kraus all won their match. Lane Jackson, A.J. Nathan, and Phoenix Buske added pins to the Trojan cause. Natrona got a victory from Ron Thon tournament champion Cyruss Meeks at 138 pounds. The Mustangs also got pins from Kael Johnson, Colter Helm, and D'Anthony Smith. Take some time to watch our video from Thursday night's proceedings.