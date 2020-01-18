Natrona Vs. Cody Girls Basketball 1-17-20 [VIDEO]

Last season, the Natrona girls basketball team endured a 1-20 season. Things are different this year as the Fillies improved to 8-1 after a 55-41 win over Cody on Friday night in Casper. The NC Fillies had a big size advantage over the Cody Fillies which enabled Kate Robertson to throw in a season-high 18 points. Robertson is 6-1 and her teammate Alesha Lane is 5-10 so Lane was productive in the paint with 10 points. Cody has an outstanding shooter in Torrie Schutzman who led her team with 15 points. Lake Harrison chipped in 7 as Cody falls to 5-3 on the season. Take a look at our short video from Friday's game.