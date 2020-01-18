Natrona Vs. Cody Boys Basketball 1-17-20 [VIDEO]

The Natrona boys team has experienced some growing pains this season but found the winning formula on Friday night in Casper as they downed Cody 55-41 to improve to 55-41. The defense did their part and Wilsk Jackson did his part with 14 points. Jackson was not shy at all about taking the ball right to the rim and saw positive results doing so. Cooper Quig was in double figures as well with 11 and Ben Hoppens chipped in 9. Cody had their moments on offense but also went through a long stretch without a field goal. Cody Philips led the Broncs with 9 and Hunter Hays added 7. Natrona is 4-5 on the year and Cody drops to 2-6. Enjoy the video that we have of Friday's game.