PhotoFest! Boys State Wrestling Semi-Final Round

Photo Courtesy: Nicole Williams

The Boys State Wrestling Tournament enters the final day at the Ford Center in Casper and with the beginning of competition Sheridan is leading 4A with 235 points, Star Valley is 2nd with 174 and Thunder Basin is 3rd with 173. Sheridan has a whopping 9 guys in the final with Star Valley, Thunder Basin, and Natrona each with 4.

In 3A, Green River is in first starting the day with 182.5 points, Cody 2nd with 138, and Pinedale 3rd with 117. Green River had 6 guys in the finals with Cody and Pinedale with 4 each.

Over in 2A, Kemmerer had the lead starting the day with 163 points with Moorcroft 2nd and Big Piney 3rd. Kemmerer has 5 guys in the finals and Moorcroft has one.

We have some pics to share with you from Friday night's sem-final round from the Ford Center, courtesy of Nicole Williams. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

