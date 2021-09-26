Natrona Sweeps Casper/Glen Legler Cross Country Meet

The annual Glen Legler cross country meet was held in Casper on Thursday. It wasn't a very large meet with just 5 schools taking part; Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, Douglas, Torrington, and Glenrock.

On the girl's side, defending 4A state champion Delilah Baedke of Natrona edged her teammates Haille Wilhelm and Ally Wheeler for 1st place. Baedke clocked in at 19.33.88 with Wilhelm finishing in 19.35.67 and Wheeler's time was 20.22.90. Bethany Strand of Kelly Walsh was 4th and Natrona's Abby Roberson was 5th. In the girl's team standings in this meet, Natrona was first with 18 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 53, Torrington 3rd with 81, and Douglas 4th with 92 points.

For the boys, Natrona's Jackson Dutcher paced the field and took the tape in 16.53.63. NC's Tristan Enders was 2nd in 16.53 so that was neck and neck at the finish line. Lucas Rowe of Kelly Walsh was 3rd in 17.03,28 with Cameryn Spence of Douglas 4th and Aydan Loya of Torrington 5th.

In the boy's team standings in this Legler meet, Natrona was first with 28 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 41, Torrington 3rd with 85 points, and Douglas 4th with 88. We have some images to share with you from that meet on Thursday, courtesy of Shannon Dutcher. Take a look!

Get our free mobile app

Casper/Glen Legler Cross Country Meet 9-23-21 Casper/Glen Legler Cross Country Meet 9-23-21

Pictures of the Stunning Popo Agie Wilderness Area in Wyoming The Popo Agie Wilderness rea is part of the Shoshone National Forest and is located in the mountains outside of Lander, Wyoming. The trail shown in this picture is closed to motor vehicles, the only way to see these sites is to ride in on horseback or hike in.