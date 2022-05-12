Natrona Sheriff’s Office to Participate in Project Blue Light

According to a press release by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, they are taking part in Project Blue Light, a way to commemorate those that serve in law enforcement.

People in the U.S. participate in the project by placing a blue light in their window or on their front porch.

The Sheriff's Office received a total of 800 bulbs, which came from donations made by the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police and the Deputy Bryan Gross Memorial Foundation.

Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the Sheriff's Office, said this is the first year that they have participated in the project.

Last year the Cody Police Department and the City of Douglas also participated in Project Blue Light, and this year the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is also participating in the project.

Project Blue Light originated in 1989 when Philadelphia, Pennsylvania resident Dolly Craig lit two blue candles in her living room window in remembrance of her late son-in-law, Daniel Gleason, an officer killed in the line of duty, and her late daughter, Pam.

Natrona County Sheriff John Harlin said:

"There’s an inherent risk in our profession and it’s important that we pay tribute to and remember the lives lost in the line of duty," Harlin said. "The support that our community gives our law enforcement officers is very much appreciated."

A table will be set up in the Sheriff's Office lobby with blue light bulbs for residents to use to replace their regular porch lights in observance of National Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 15 and during National Police Week from May 15th to May 21.