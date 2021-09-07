The Natrona volleyball squad had a nice season a year ago but went 0-2 in the 2020 state tournament. The team has to replace an all-state player in Quinci Mooren but also returns an all-state selection in Megan Hagar.

This group went 3-2 in the Gillette tournament over the weekend so this is going to be a live and learn process at this juncture of the season. But the ceiling is high for NC with seniors, Emma Patik, Alesha Lane, and Erin Weibel.

The 4A classification is going to be tough this season, especially the teams from the east so Natrona will have to figure out how to win on a consistent basis. We chatted with Erin Weibel and Alesha Lane about the state of the team so far. And we have some additional photos of the Fillies in our gallery. Enjoy!

Natrona County Volleyball Natrona County Volleyball Update 9-4-21