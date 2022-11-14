Pair of Kelly Walsh Volleyball Players Sign with Wyoming
Two Kelly Walsh athletes have officially signed on with the University of Wyoming for volleyball. Abi Milby and Peyton Carruth are both 3-time all-state selections and played big roles as the Trojans won the 4A State Championship this season. Both student-athletes will be headed to Laramie even though UW Head Coach Chad Callihan announced this week that he will be stepping down at the conclusion of the season.
Carruth is a big hitter but may be called upon as a defensive specialist at the college level. She averaged 4.2 kills per match along with 3.4 digs. Her sister Corin is currently a member of the Cowgirl volleyball team. Milby is also a big-time hitter and was a USA Nationals All-Tournament team selection in 2022. In her senior year at KW, She averaged 3.9 kills per match and 3 digs per match.