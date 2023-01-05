The new year is upon us and we want to share with you some of the great images of high school sports in 2022. A big thank you once again to all our talented photographers around the state who contributed to our collection. We couldn't have done it without you.

There are plenty of sports and plenty of athletes and we could have added hundreds more. So take a look for someone you know and you can also submit photos through our WyoPreps mobile app or email them to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com. Enjoy!

Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Year 2022 Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Year 2022