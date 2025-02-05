Natrona County, surrounding areas to see $18M in road improvements

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming and Minnesota contractors received more than $18 million in bid awards for upcoming road work in Natrona County and surrounding areas.

The awards were made during the January meeting of the Wyoming Transportation Commission, which awarded nearly $37.6 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects statewide.

The commission awarded a nearly $9.70 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for an overlay and bridge rehabilitation project involving asphalt paving, chip sealing, traffic control and structure work on 12 miles of Wyoming Highway 220 between Muddy Gap and Casper in Carbon County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

Reiman Corp., based out of Cheyenne, was awarded a $7.79 million bid for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving and guardrail work at various locations within Converse, Goshen, Johnson, Natrona and Niobrara counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Minnesota contractor Bituminous Paving Inc. was awarded a $1.98 million bid for a chip seal project involving chip sealing, traffic control and pavement striping work at various locations within Converse, Johnson and Natrona counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

Another bridge rehabilitation project, this time at various locations within Sweetwater and Laramie counties, was also awarded to Reiman with a bid of more than $1.06 million. The project scope includes structure work, traffic control, asphalt paving and milling work, and the contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Idaho contractor H-K Contractors Inc. was awarded a bid of more than $5.99 million for an overlay and isolated reconstruction project involving asphalt paving, grading, aggregate surfacing, traffic control, chip seal and milling work on 5.2 miles of U.S. Highway 26/U.S. Highway 287 between Moran Junction and west Dubois in Fremont County. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2026.

Based in Cowley, Wilson Bros. Construction Inc. was awarded a $3.57 million bid for an erosion control project involving seeding, grading, traffic control, guardrail work and other erosion control work on 1 mile of Wyoming Highway 14/16/20 between Yellowstone National Park and Cody in Park County. The contract completion date is Dec. 31, 2025.

The commission awarded an $820,781 bid to Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company for a right-turn deceleration lane project involving asphalt paving, fencing, stormwater drainage, traffic control, grading, aggregate surfacing and signage on approximately 0.2 miles of U.S. Highway 14A between Cody and Powell in Park County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2025.

All of the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, Utah contractor Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. was awarded a $3.31 million bid for a chip seal project involving traffic control, chip sealing and asphalt paving work at various locations within Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs and Park counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

The commission awarded Rock Springs–based Kilgore Companies LLC, doing business as Lewis & Lewis Inc., a $3.37 million bid for a contract patching job involving asphalt paving, milling, and traffic control at various locations in Lincoln, Sweetwater and Uinta counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025, and this project is also funded primarily with state dollars.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid, the commission said.

