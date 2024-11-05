Obituaries: Bachler; Miller; Poisson; Steele; Stortroen

Andrew Donald Bachler: 1941 – 2024

Andrew Donald (Don) Bachler entered the presence of his lord and savior on November 1, 2024 at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna Bachler; daughter, Tammy Coffel; grandchildren: Travis and Anastasia of Oxford, Kansas; and Nicole, Craig, Cameron, and Allison of Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvie and Sarah Bachler; his two sisters, Lora and Donna; and his brother, Ken.

Don was born outside of Hulett, Wyoming on February 25, 1941 and attended high school in Moorcroft, Wyoming. Shortly after high school graduation, he joined the US Navy. He served the Navy from 1959-1965, including the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1965. Don was skilled in many things and had many jobs throughout his lifetime. He had the God-given ability to be one of the most dynamic people you could ever meet. However, you would never know the extent of his skills, as he used them quietly to serve others.

Don was a gentle and quiet soul with a sweet and tender smile. He did not say much, but when he did his words were wise and valued. There were many things he loved. He loved Wyoming. He was a fisherman and hunter. His boat was a great joy to him as he would take friends and family for rides. He loved his family. He was married to his wife and friend, Deanna Bachler, for almost 55 years. He loved his beautiful, blonde, blue-eyed daughter (these are his words). They were inseparable as she grew up. He loved his many friends and his church family. His kind hug or strong handshake greeted many at a Sunday morning service. However, the dearest to him was his lord and savior, Jesus Christ. He accepted Christ as savior in July of 1977.

Don was a faithful servant of Christ; committed and loving husband of almost 55 years; devoted dad; delighted grandad; and trustworthy friend to many. He truly was “an all-around good fellow” who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held on November 6 at 11 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 1203 S. Oak, Casper, Wyoming with a lunch to follow.

Eleanore Rose Miller: 2014 – 2024

Eleanor Rose Miller, “Elle,” was born in October of 2014. She was joined with her family in January of 2019.

Her connection with her mother Stephani was instant. She was an extremely playful, funny, and entertaining dog. She was also incredibly sweet and kind. Elle never met a stranger; she was always so happy to meet new people.

Her father, Mickel, took her in as if she was his own and loved her beyond words. Her brother Patch will also miss her, and eating her leftovers.

Her sudden loss has been devastating to everyone who was lucky enough to be a part of her life, but our memories of our time with her will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Bonnie Diane Poisson: 1956 – 2024

POISSON, Bonnie D., 68. Casper died Nov. 1, 2024 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. Born Oct. 12, 1956, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Daughter of Paul and Shelva Jean (Harris) Maluchnik. She graduated from Natrona County High School in 1974 and attended college at Central Wyoming College, Riverton, and Casper College. Bonnie married her true love Darrell J. Poisson, Sr. in 2000 and they made their home in Casper.

She retired in 2021 as a collections specialist from Wyoming Cardiopulmonary Services. Bonnie was skilled at guiding patients through the arduous maze of private and government medical insurance.

Bonnie enlisted in the Wyoming Army National Guard while a senior in high school. She advanced to the position of First Sargent of the Regional Training Institute at Camp Guernsey where she was responsible for training young Army leaders before retiring with 22 years of military service. She was well known for practicing and emphasizing the doctrine of taking care of your soldiers and their families while accomplishing the military mission.

Survived by husband, Darrell; step-son, D.J. of Longview, Texas; siblings: Randy, (Suzette) Maluchnik, Chaska, Minnesota, Stanley (Dawn) Maluchnik, Green Valley, Arizona and Karen (Tony) Lewallen, Casper; aunts and uncles: Barbara Bowers, Judy (Adolph) Weaver, Bill (Debbie) Harris, Tom (Debbie) Harris, Barbara Maluchnik, Robert(Karen) Maluchnik; nieces: Allison, Sarah, Meadow, Lilly, Hazel, Nicole, Harper Jean, Ayla, Everly; nephews: Kris, Paul, Trinity, Dylan, Lane, Henry, Joe, Jared, Chase Wintermeyer, Chase Orr, Archie; her BBF, Candy Anderson; as well as many wonderful cousins and other friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Shelva Jean Maluchnik; nephew, Stanley Spiker Maluchnik; and niece, Christina Lang.

Services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 9, beginning at 11 a.m.

Jerald Willard Steele: 1942 – 2024

Jerald Willard Steele, 82, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully October 30, 2024 with his family by his side.

Jerry was the youngest of five children born to Lila B (Steele) Bauman and Robert L Steele in Akron, Colorado on January 12, 1942. As a young boy, Jerry’s family lived in Cope, Colorado, where he attended school and enjoyed playing sports. He was usually the smallest one on the team, but that didn’t stop him from taking on the most difficult job, such as playing center position in football. While playing baseball, he enjoyed playing third base and it was often that the first baseman would take his glove off to see if his hand was bruised after a fast throw. It was in his younger years Jerry developed his witty sense of humor and his scrappy personality. He looked up to his brothers Dale and Darrel and was doted on by his sisters June and Betty. Jerry met the love of his life, Jerry Lynn, while she was visiting her aunt in Cope, Colorado. Jerry traveled to California to meet her parents and they were married on October 3,1961.

They moved to Cope where they made their home and welcomed their first child, Laura Ann. Later they returned to California where Michael Willard was born in 1965. Jerry worked at Georgia Pacific and after the loss of his brother Darrel, they returned back to Colorado to be closer to Jerry’s family. In 1970, Darrel Robert Samuel was born. Many memories were made while spending time with family in Cope and Kanorado, Kansas.

Jerry played hard and was always up for a good time. Jerry was an avid trap shooter and attended hundreds of trap shoots and has many trophies to show for it. A few years later Jerald moved his family to Stratton. where he began his career in operating heavy equipment. Jerald later relocated his family to Wyoming While working road construction for Platte Valley. This led him to Medicine Bow where he worked in the uranium mines. He later ran various heavy equipment and there wasn’t a piece of equipment he couldn’t operate. He worked several years at Getty Petrotomics and Pathfinder Mines.

Many memories were made in Medicine Bow. Jerry worked hard and played harder. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, camping, and gathering firewood; of course he loved to sing and dance. Jerry’s passions were hunting, tinkering on vehicles, and reloading shotgun shells. There were many fun times playing poker, and Trivial Pursuit. Family dinners were always filled with laughter, friends, and jokes. His quick wit and personality could not be denied. Later when the kids were grown, Jerry and Jerry Lynn moved to Casper, where Jerry worked at North Antelope Rochelle Mine. After Jerry Lynn’s passing in 2004, Jerry continued working until the age of 72. After retiring, Jerry met Linda Henderson and together they enjoyed his annual hunting trips and shared interests.

Jerry was preceded into heaven by his wife, Jerry Lynn Steele; his friend and companion, Linda Henderson; his mother, Lila (Steele) Bauman; step-father, Martin (Hap) Bauman; father, Robert Steele; step-mother, Gladys Steele; brother, Darrel Steele; sister, Betty Windham; great-granddaughter, Ava Latimer; great-grandson, Isaiah Santistevan; along with many other family members and friends.

Jerry is survived by his children: Laura (John) Mondoc, Michael (Holly) Steele, and Darrell (Maria) Steele, (11) grandchildren, (24) Great grandchildren, (3) Great Grandchildren, Sister, June Williams, Brother, Dale Steele and many Nieces, Nephews and friends.

Donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions in honor of Jerald Willard Steele’s memory. Jerald will be laid to rest along with the love of his life Jerry Lynn in Cope CO. at a later date.

Services for Jerry will be held at First United Methodist Church, 332 East Second Street Casper WY, 82601 on Saturday November 9th, 2024 at 1 p.m.

The family would like to thank each and everyone of you for your love and friendship and invite you to join them for a reception.

Linda Gail Stortroen: 1952 – 2024

Linda, 72, of Kinnear, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday October 27, 2024, in

Casper, Wyoming surrounded by loved ones.

Linda was born in Torrance, California to Frances and Marion V an Winkle on May 6. She went to school in California, Kindergarten-10th grade. She and her family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1968 where she finished out her school days. Throughout her years she held multiple jobs and made a career of being a domestic homemaker. She gave birth to five children from 1969-1988. She was a very outgoing, giving, loving and tough woman. To know her was to love her. She was so full of life and without a doubt lived life on her own terms. She loved a good laugh surrounded by her people.

Some of her hobbies included baking, working with horses, nurturing any animal, fishing, camping, cooking, spending time with family, watching Fox News, and online shopping. Her proudest accomplishment in life was her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She loved her “grands” more than anything.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Stortroen; Frances (Ervin) Clark; Marion Van Winkle; Donald Clark; Jon Hallock; Bernard Winfrey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Linda is survived by sisters: Diana (Kirk) Clark, Renee Wallace, Rhonda (Rob) Myrick; and brother, Ronald Van Winkle; her five children: LeAlla (Will) Jones, Candi (Steve) Wilson, Stoney (Angie) Hallock, Trapper (Misti) Hallock, and Skip (Brandy) Crooks; grandchildren: Austin, Diamond, Sade, Lacey, Phoenix, TJ, Kaden, KyZaia, Katie, ZaKyia, Gavin, Brooklyn, and Titan; great-grandchildren: Arianna, Aspen, Winterlyn, Bentlei, Raelyn, and Bristol.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on November 9, 2024 at the Hudson Town Hall with Jason Harris officiating. In lieu of flowers please donate to any veterans program of your choice.