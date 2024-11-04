Trails Center to temporarily close in December for maintenance

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center will temporarily close to the public starting Dec. 16 for maintenance. The facility is expected to reopen in March 2025.

The closure will not affect Holiday on the Homestead, the Trails Center’s annual holiday event, which is scheduled for Dec. 14.

During the closure, the facility will receive some required updates to its fire suppression and lighting systems. The lighting system at the center will be upgraded to improve energy efficiency and enhance the experience for visitors. The fire suppression system will also be replaced to increase visitor and staff safety as well as to protect the exhibits and other resources within the building.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause and appreciate the community’s patience during this time,” BLM Trails Center manager Jessie Horn said. “Although the upgrades may not be readily noticeable to visitors, they are necessary to bring the 22-year-old building up to date.”

Trails Center interpreters will take the learning experience on the road during the closure, visiting local schools to teach children about Casper’s historic trails.