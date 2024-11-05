2024 general election guide and voting information

CASPER, Wyo. — The general election is today, Nov. 5. Below is a list of the candidates and races that will appear on ballots in Natrona County. People can get a look at how their ballots will appear, as well as their polling location, by entering their address on the clerk’s government website.

Registered voters can request a ballot from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office by contacting them with the information below or filling out the form on the clerk’s government website. Absentee ballot requests may be made by phone, by mail, by email, online or in person at the address listed below.

Those mailing their ballots back are advised to give adequate time in the postal system. Completed ballots can also be dropped off at the clerk’s office.

The Natrona County County Clerk’s Office is located at 200 N. Center St., room 154, in the old Natrona County Courthouse. Registered voters can complete their ballots at the courthouse until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Wyoming voters are required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person, picking up a ballot or registering to vote. Options include a driver’s license, college student ID card, passport, military ID, concealed firearm permit or Medicare/Medicaid ID. The full list of acceptable forms of ID is available at this link on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office website.

New voters can register by mail, at the county clerk’s office or at their polling location on the day of the election. More information is available from the Secretary of State’s office here.

Wyoming law requires county clerks to purge rolls of those who did not participate in the previous election. Those who did not vote in 2022 or in the primary will need to re-register.

Below are the candidates for offices appearing on the ballot, according to the clerk’s website.

Federal Offices

President and Vice President (four-year term)

Donald J. Trump, JD Vance (R)

(R) Kamala Harris, Tim Walz (D)

(D) Chase Oliver, Mike ter Maat (Libertarian)

U.S. Senate (one of two seats available, six-year term)

U.S. Representative (two-year term)

Natrona County School District Board of Trustees (five board seats available)

Read Oil City News’s coverage of the Oct. 3 candidate forum.

Natrona County Senior Services District (five board seats available)

Seven candidates participated in a candidate forum at the library covered by Oil City News here.

Natrona County Commission (two seats available)

Two four-year seats are opening up on the commission. Commissioner Dave North is up for reelection. Chairman Steve Freel did not renew his candidacy.

Casper City Council

Casper city wards after 2022 redistricting Casper City Council Ward I (two seats available, four year-term)

Julie Collins-Thiel

Ken Dockweiler

Amber Pollock (incumbent)

Oil City News Q&A

(incumbent) Patrick “Pat” Sweeney

Casper City Council Ward II (two seats available, four year-term)

Casper City Council Ward III (one seat available, four year-term)

Sixth-Cent Propositions

There are eight capital projects for the city of Casper that could be funded by an optional sixth-cent sales tax if voters approve any of them by ballot proposition in the Nov. 5 general election. Voters will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on each proposition. Only the projects approved by the majority would get funded.

Each proposition stands on its own and must be approved or rejected individually. Blank ballot spaces won’t count either way

Mills City Council (two seats opening, four-year term)

Evansville (two contested four-year seats)

Ernie Blackford

Dacia Edwards (incumbent)

Council appointment

(incumbent) Dale Shelden

Alex Stoops

Unexpired two-year term

Alona Vigneault

Council appointment



Evansville Mayor

Bar Nunn (two contested four-year seats)

Tim J Ficken

Keenan Morgan

Oil City News Q&A, campaign web portal

Dan Sabrosky

Frank Schwarzrock

Natrona County Fire Protection District Directors (3 seats available)

John Bentley

Keith Robinett

George E Tillman Jr

Jerry Wyatt

Casper Mountain Fire District Directors (3 seats available)

Kevin Knopik

David Mowry

County Urban Conservation District Supervisor

Grant Stumbough

County At Large Conservation District Supervisor

Dennis Scott

County Rural Conservation District Supervisor

Ric Herman

Wyoming State Legislature

Senate District 2

Brian Boner (R, incumbent)

Campaign website

(R, incumbent)

Senate District 28

Jim Anderson (R, incumbent)

Wyoming Legislature profile

(R, incumbent)

Senate District 30

House District Seats (two-year term)

House District 35

House District 36

House District 37

House District 38

House District 56

Incumbent Jerry Obermueller is serving out his fourth term and is retiring from the legislature.

House District 57

House District 58

House District 59

Incumbent Kevin O’Hearn is serving out his second term and did not refile his candidacy.

J.R. Riggins (R)

Campaign website

(R)

House District 62

Incumbent Forrest Chadwick is serving out his first term and did not refile for candidacy.

Kevin Campbell (R)

Oil City News Q&A

(R)