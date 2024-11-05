2024 general election guide and voting information
CASPER, Wyo. — The general election is today, Nov. 5. Below is a list of the candidates and races that will appear on ballots in Natrona County. People can get a look at how their ballots will appear, as well as their polling location, by entering their address on the clerk’s government website.
Registered voters can request a ballot from the Natrona County Clerk’s Office by contacting them with the information below or filling out the form on the clerk’s government website. Absentee ballot requests may be made by phone, by mail, by email, online or in person at the address listed below.
Those mailing their ballots back are advised to give adequate time in the postal system. Completed ballots can also be dropped off at the clerk’s office.
The Natrona County County Clerk’s Office is located at 200 N. Center St., room 154, in the old Natrona County Courthouse. Registered voters can complete their ballots at the courthouse until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Wyoming voters are required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person, picking up a ballot or registering to vote. Options include a driver’s license, college student ID card, passport, military ID, concealed firearm permit or Medicare/Medicaid ID. The full list of acceptable forms of ID is available at this link on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office website.
New voters can register by mail, at the county clerk’s office or at their polling location on the day of the election. More information is available from the Secretary of State’s office here.
Wyoming law requires county clerks to purge rolls of those who did not participate in the previous election. Those who did not vote in 2022 or in the primary will need to re-register.
Below are the candidates for offices appearing on the ballot, according to the clerk’s website.
Federal Offices
President and Vice President (four-year term)
- Donald J. Trump, JD Vance (R)
- Kamala Harris, Tim Walz (D)
- Chase Oliver, Mike ter Maat (Libertarian)
U.S. Senate (one of two seats available, six-year term)
- John Barrasso (R, incumbent)
- Scott D Morrow (D)
U.S. Representative (two-year term)
- Harriet Hageman (R, incumbent)
- Kyle G. Cameron (D)
- Richard Brubaker (Libertarian)
- Jeffrey Haggit (Constitution)
Natrona County School District Board of Trustees (five board seats available)
Read Oil City News’s coverage of the Oct. 3 candidate forum.
- Kyla Alvey
- Sarah Bieber
- John Bolender
- Melanie Connell
- Albert Hall
- Dana Howie
- Shianne Huston
- Elizabeth “Liz” Mahoney
- Debbie McCullar
- Alex Petrino
- Renea Redding
- Thea True-Wells
Natrona County Senior Services District (five board seats available)
Seven candidates participated in a candidate forum at the library covered by Oil City News here.
- Linda Blackstone
- Ruth Doyle
- Bob Hopkins
- Steve Kurtz
- Rhonda Laird
- Crystal A Morse
- Mike Stepp
- Ron Strang
Casper College Board of Trustees
- Liz Batton
- Dale Bohren
- Kim Byrd
- Brad Cundy
- Anna Kinder
- Jay Swedberg
Natrona County Commission (two seats available)
Two four-year seats are opening up on the commission. Commissioner Dave North is up for reelection. Chairman Steve Freel did not renew his candidacy.
- Casey Coates
- Dave North (incumbent)
Casper City Council
- Julie Collins-Thiel
- Ken Dockweiler
- Amber Pollock (incumbent)
- Patrick “Pat” Sweeney
Casper City Council Ward II (two seats available, four year-term)
- Lisa Engebretsen (incumbent)
- Kyle Gamroth (incumbent)
- Matthew Larson
- Ross Schriftman
Casper City Council Ward III (one seat available, four year-term)
- Michael H McIntosh
- Marcia Neumiller
Sixth-Cent Propositions
There are eight capital projects for the city of Casper that could be funded by an optional sixth-cent sales tax if voters approve any of them by ballot proposition in the Nov. 5 general election. Voters will be asked to vote “yes” or “no” on each proposition. Only the projects approved by the majority would get funded.
Each proposition stands on its own and must be approved or rejected individually. Blank ballot spaces won’t count either way
- Construction of a new Metro Animal Shelter – $7.3 million
- Land Acquisition and Design for a new Fire Station No. 1 – $4.4 million
- Second sheet of ice and secondary rink at the Casper Ice Arena – $5 million
- Hogadon Chairlift replacement – $4.2 million
- 911 Dispatch – $5 million
- Auxiliary gym at the Casper Rec Center – $3.6 million
- Washington Park bandshell improvements – $1.5 million
- Fast-pitch softball fields – $4 million
Mills City Council (two seats opening, four-year term)
- James Hollander
- Sara E McCarthy (incumbent)
- Laura Miramontes
- Brad Neumiller (incumbent)
Evansville (two contested four-year seats)
- Ernie Blackford
- Dacia Edwards (incumbent)
- Dale Shelden
- Alex Stoops
Unexpired two-year term
- Alona Vigneault
Evansville Mayor
- Steve Krohn
- Candace Machado (incumbent)
Bar Nunn (two contested four-year seats)
- Tim J Ficken
- Keenan Morgan
- Dan Sabrosky
- Frank Schwarzrock
Natrona County Fire Protection District Directors (3 seats available)
- John Bentley
- Keith Robinett
- George E Tillman Jr
- Jerry Wyatt
Casper Mountain Fire District Directors (3 seats available)
- Kevin Knopik
- David Mowry
County Urban Conservation District Supervisor
- Grant Stumbough
County At Large Conservation District Supervisor
- Dennis Scott
County Rural Conservation District Supervisor
- Ric Herman
Wyoming State Legislature
Senate District 2
- Brian Boner (R, incumbent)
Senate District 28
- Jim Anderson (R, incumbent)
Senate District 30
- Charles K. Scott (R, incumbent)
House District Seats (two-year term)
House District 35
- Tony Locke (R, incumbent)
House District 36
- Art Washut (R, incumbent)
House District 37
- Steve Harshman (R, incumbent)
House District 38
- Jayme Lien (R)
House District 56
Incumbent Jerry Obermueller is serving out his fourth term and is retiring from the legislature.
- Elissa Campbell
House District 57
House District 58
- Bill Allemand (R, incumbent)
House District 59
Incumbent Kevin O’Hearn is serving out his second term and did not refile his candidacy.
- J.R. Riggins (R)
House District 62
Incumbent Forrest Chadwick is serving out his first term and did not refile for candidacy.
- Kevin Campbell (R)