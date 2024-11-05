Casper Man Arrested and Charged after ‘Erratic’ Driving

Concerned citizens reported an erratic driver on Friday, Nov. 1. This after officers had stopped Cadin Monpas, a 22-year-old Casper man, who fled when asked to exit the vehicle.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Amber Freestone said officers did not initially pursue, but later found the vehicle crashed into a parked car.

A drone PIO keyed by one of the CPD's certified officers was used and located the suspect at the 1700 block of Westridge Drive.

Monpas was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, eluding, running a stop sign, leaving the scene and no insurance.

Heavy Police Presence at 15th and Westridge Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

