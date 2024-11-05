Casper City Council set to accept funds for 6 new police officers, green-light Christmas at Speedway

CASPER, Wyo. — For the first time in well over a year, the Casper City Council will conduct its regular meeting in its traditional chambers at City Hall, located at 200 N. David Street.

Items on the consent agenda include:

A $270,000 contract with 71 Construction for new asphalt and concrete at the landfill

A $74,000 grant toward improvements at Washington Park, including relocation of a storm sewer and construction of six new tennis courts

A $750,000 grant award from the Department of Justice to hire six new sworn officers at the Casper Police Department

Establishment of a public hearing date as the city considers repealing a 2020 ordinance establishing certain licensing requirements for massage therapists. The current memo states that staff believe the current ordinance could allow for illegitimate operations to attain licenses.

Other items include a pair of replat requests on residential parcels and a contract allowing for the use of the Casper Speedway for a “Christmas Light Drive-Thru” for the third year.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed on the city’s YouTube page. The agenda is here, and the information packet containing the contracts, memos and other documents discussed is here. Sections relevant to each agenda item, as well as the bills and claims for the past two weeks, are included below.

Highlights

Resolution #14 — The council will be asked to accept a $74,000 grant toward Phase II improvements at Washington Park, including relocation of a storm sewer and construction of six new tennis courts. The memo states that the city applied for $175,000 from the Natrona County Joint Powers Recreation Board last summer for this stage of the phased, multi-year improvement project. This phase also includes improving the landscaping and urban forestry and turning two existing tennis courts into a parking lot.

This award will provide the match for the remaining project amount awarded last month by the Land and Water Conservation Grant.

Resolution #4 — The council will be asked to approve a $750,000 grant award from the Department of Justice to hire six new sworn officers and help with wages and benefits for three years, the memo said. The city is required to pay for 25% of the cost and to then fund those positions on its own for two additional years. The $1,115,000 required for those two years would come from the city’s general fund for staffing the Casper Police Department.

Resolution #11 — The $270,425 contract with 71 Construction for the 2024 Solid Waste Facility Asphalt Improvements Project includes a $15,000 contingency fund. According to the memo, the contract comes in about $52,000 under what the city had budgeted for. There were two bids, both from in-state companies.

The work includes removal and replacement of about 4,685 square yards of existing surfacing with new concrete and asphalt, as well as the installation of a LightGuard System in the baler building at the Solid Waste Facility.

Resolution #9 — The temporary use agreement with Christmas Delight LLC allows for the company to use the city-owned Casper Speedway for the third time for a Christmas Light Drive-Thru. “They possess the knowledge and experience related to the show and have established a good working relationship with City staff,” the memo said.

Set Nov. 19 for Public Hearing Date

The council is expected to hear the details at a work session on Nov. 12 on a staff proposal to repeal and replace Chapter 8.04 of the Casper Municipal Code Regarding Businesses Affecting Public Health. The 2020 ordinance established certain licensing requirements for massage therapists. The Oct 28, 2024, memo from staff including the police chief states that staff believe the intent of the current ordinance has not been fully realized and could allow for illegitimate operations to attain licenses.

Other Resolutions and Consent Actions

#1 – Approving the Vacation and Final Plat Creating the Activi-D Subdivision and the Associated Subdivision Agreement.

#2 – Approving the Vacation and Final Plat Creating the North Casper Addition No. 4 Subdivision and Approving the Subdivision Agreement.

#3 – Authorizing a Lease Agreement with the Casper Soccer Club for Use of the North Casper Soccer Complex.

#5 – Authorizing Acceptance of General Operating Grant Funds from the Natrona Collective Health Trust for the Provision of a Seasonal Mental Health Professional to Provide Counseling and Related Support Services During the Recreation Center Summer Adventure Camp.

#6 – Authorizing a Revocable License Agreement with Mountain West Technologies Corporation for Installation and Maintenance of Fiber-Optic Lines for the Casper Youth Crisis Center.

#7 – Approving and Adopting the Western Gateway Corridor Enhancement Study: Phase 2 for the Casper Metropolitan Area.

#8 – Approving Amendment No. 2 to the Lease Agreement Between the City of Casper and Mountain West Technologies Corporation Regarding Lease Space Located at 123 West 1st St., Casper, Wyoming.

#10 – Authorizing a Lease Agreement with the Natrona County School District No. 1 for the Use of Various City of Casper Park Properties for School Purposes.

Minute Action Consent

#1 – Approving a One-Year Extension for Bar & Grill Liquor License No. 14, MTB Entertainment Group LLC, dba America, Located at 119 S. Center St.

#2 – Approving the Request to Change the Dispensing Area for Restaurant Liquor License No. 53, Brew Story LLC, dba Frontier Brewing Company, Located at 150 W. 2nd St.

Bills and Addenda

Supporting Documents