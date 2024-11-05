(PHOTOS) Voters pack the polls on election day in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County voters turned out early on Tuesday for the 2024 general election in the Casper area.

Lines at the Natrona County Fairgrounds, which hosts several voting precincts inside the Industrial Building, extended beyond the nearby Arena building shortly before opening.

Likewise, a line snaked through the lobby area and the front doors at Restoration Church. An election manager there said voting got off to a slightly later start because of some technical issues, but there were at least 75 people lined up before doors opened.

loading...

India “Rowan” Olson, 20, voted for the first time on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Natrona County Fairgrounds in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) This is on top of a robust early voting turnout in the state and Natrona County. Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good told Oil City News last week that the county was on track to surpass the 8,100 early ballots cast in the 2020 general election.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in Natrona County, but people who are already in line by closing time will be allowed to vote. More information on voting in Natrona County can be found here.

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

A line of voters snakes through the lobby of Restoration Church on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Casper. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)

loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)