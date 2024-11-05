(PHOTOS) Voters pack the polls on election day in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County voters turned out early on Tuesday for the 2024 general election in the Casper area.
Lines at the Natrona County Fairgrounds, which hosts several voting precincts inside the Industrial Building, extended beyond the nearby Arena building shortly before opening.
Likewise, a line snaked through the lobby area and the front doors at Restoration Church. An election manager there said voting got off to a slightly later start because of some technical issues, but there were at least 75 people lined up before doors opened.
Polls close at 7 p.m. in Natrona County, but people who are already in line by closing time will be allowed to vote. More information on voting in Natrona County can be found here.