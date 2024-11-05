Natrona County to comply with Secretary of State’s ballot audit policy

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Clerk’s Office will conduct a post-election ballot audit on Thursday using election management software in accordance with Wyoming Secretary of State policy dated June 29, 2022, the county clerk’s office announced on Monday.

“This audit may be attended by a named representative(s) from any political party to observe the audit, but no representative will be allowed to conduct any portion of the audit or view the ballot images and cast vote records,” the release said.

The policy requires all counties to audit a “statistically significant sample” of ballots using the statistical model provided by the University of Wyoming Department of Mathematics and Statistics. The proper number of ballots is determined by the Secretary of State’s Office.

“The County Clerk, along with Election staff and sworn Election officials representing

both major parties, will conduct the audit on November 7, 2024, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the Elections Room, 200 North Center, 2nd Floor, Casper, WY,” the release said.

Inquiries may be sent to Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good at 307-235-9203 or by email at tgood@natronacounty-wy.gov.