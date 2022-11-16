Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Confirms No Hostages in Active Situation

UPDATE, as of 7:10 p.m.:

Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with K2 Radio News that there are currently no hostages involved in the ongoing active situation, regarding an armed suspect who has barricaded himself inside of a house.



Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, stated that the NCSO is currently on scene in West Casper, assisting the Casper Police Department with an armed, barricaded suspect in the area of 15th Street and Westridge Place.

"This is still an active investigation by the Casper Police Department," Grogan told on-scene reporters. "The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has been called in to assist them in their active investigation. Right now, we're asking the public to continue to avoid the area, should they not need to come into the area, for public safety.

When asked if there was currently a hostage situation occurring, Grogan stated that "That information is unknown at this time, according to Lieutenant Bullard at the Casper Police Department. The Casper Police Department responded to an active situation involving an armed, barricaded subject. As for further details, there aren't any to provide at this time."

