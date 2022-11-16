Enter to Be King & Queen for 2023 Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball

Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable.

A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.

The 6th annual Butterfly Ball Adult Prom will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

This adult prom is an evening of a night full of dancing, heavy hors d'ouerves, professional prom photos with Alicia Crispell Photography, Spin the Bottle Wine Pull, ​a Prom King & Queen Competition, a HUGE silent auction, and tons of opportunities for fun!

Are you attending the event with your sweetie, and want a chance at winning the title of Prom King and Queen?

Keep in mind that entries close on January 6th, so get your entries in now.

Hilarious "Sexy" Referee Themed Boudoir Photo Shoot What happens when a Wyoming photographer decides to do a Football Referee-themed boudoir photo shoot with her husband? Amazingly epically hilarious pictures that are sure to make you smile.