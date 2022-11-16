US Catholic Bishops Elect Timothy Broglio As New President

By PETER SMITH and DAVID CRARY Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, who oversees Catholic ministries to the U.S. armed forces, has been elected as the new president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The archbishop of Baltimore, William Lori, was elected as vice president.

Broglio, 70, was elected from a field of 10 candidates.

He will succeed Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, who assumed the post in 2019.

Usually the election of a new USCCB president is a formality, with the bishops elevating the conference’s vice president to the post.

But this year’s election was wide open because the incumbent VP — Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron — will turn 75 soon, making him ineligible to serve.

