BREAKING: Casper Police Warn of Armed, Barricaded Suspect in the Area of 15th and Westridge Place

Update as of 3:43 p.m.:

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Casper Police have stated that there is an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home in the area of 15th Street and Westridge Place.

It is currently unknown whether the home belongs to the suspect or not.

K2 Radio News is on-scene and will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.

*****

Update 3:30 p.m.:

The Natrona County School District has shared alternate after-school pick-up arrangements for Cottonwood Elementary School familes.

Tanya Southerland stated asked that we "remind all families that even if they don't go to Cottonwood Elementary, if their student would normally walk in the area, we need them to avoid the area of 15th and Westridge."

Cottonwood Bus Transportation Students: Students will be walked to 14th Street, supervised by school staff and CPD School Resource Officers where their normal bus will be waiting. They will immediately board their school bus for normal after-school transportation.



Cottonwood Elementary Students Who Walk After School Please, ask your students to avoid the area of Albertson’s/15th and Westridge Area. If you can, please make alternate arrangements to pick-up your student walker at Freedom Park at 14th St. and Willow St. Students are cleared to walk, however, they must avoid the area of Albertson’s/15th and Westridge Area.



Cottonwood Elementary Families Who Normally Pick-Up Your Student Students will be walked over to Freedom Park (14th St. and Willow St.) under the supervision of Cottonwood Staff and CPD. You may pick them up at this location. You will not be allowed access around the school/parking lots.



All Other Students Who May Live In the Area All neighborhood students who may attend another school, but live or walk within the area of Cottonwood Elementary, will need to AVOID the area of 15th and Westridge.



*****

Tanya Southerland with the Natrona County School District has announced a precautionary lockout due to a law enforcement situation near the area of 15th Street and Westridge.

Get our free mobile app

Southerland noted that there is no safety concern to students or staff and that normal operations are occurring within the building.

She also noted that due to the precautionary lockout at Cottonwood Elementary School, the school district wanted to share important information with parents and students of Dean Morgan Junior High as well.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

"Please, ask your students to avoid the area of Albertson’s/15th and Westridge Area," Southerland wrote. "If your DMJH student would normally walk into that area after school, please either try to make arrangements to pick them up, or ask them to avoid the area of Albertson’s/15th and Westridge Area."

K2 Radio is en route to the scene and we have reached out to the Casper Police Department for more information regarding this developing situation. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.