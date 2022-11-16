Casper Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud & Forgery

A Casper man allegedly stole a credit card and made two transactions in the amount of $1500 at the Derby Club on September 21st.

Shaun M. Kiser, 36, appeared in court for initial appearances on Tuesday afternoon.

Kiser is charged with a felony for unlawful use of a credit card and forgery, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

According to court documents Kiser picked up a credit card that was dropped on the ground in the Derby Club.

The woman who dropped the card spoke with investigating officers, saying she left the gambling portion of the room to acquire some alcoholic beverages when she realized she dropped her boyfriend's credit card.

The woman notified her boyfriend, who contacted the bank to cancel the card. He learned two charges went through in that time.

Both transactions were at the Derby Club: one for $500 and one for $1,000. The affidavit says the $500 charge did not go through, but the $1,000 one did.

Footage from the club confirms that Kiser, a regular patron, did pick up the credit card at 8:15 p.m. and subsequently went to the Derby Club ATM.

The affidavit says that investigators obtained a receipt showing Kaiser's signature for one of the charges when he went to the front desk to obtain the cash advance.

It is noted in the beginning of the footage Kiser is not seen in the same gambling room as the woman who dropped the card, only him walking in right after she dropped the card.

During the investigation a Natrona County officer confronted Kiser with the footage and receipt; Keiser stated, according to court documents, that he could have been heavily intoxicated and if he did unlawfully use someone else's credit card it was an accident.

The State Defense attorney recommended bond in the amount of $5,000 cash or surety due to Kiser's criminal history: "obtaining guns, criminal trespass, shoplifting and burglary."

Judge Patchen set the bond in the amount of $2,000 because he did not see Kiser as a flight risk since he has lived in the Casper-area for most of his life.

