Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Location Of CRC Escapee

Jacob Hair. Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for felony escape from the Casper Re-Entry Center, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office on Friday morning.

Jacob Hair, 30, is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall and 200 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Hair has a tattoo of a star on both sides of his neck and numerous tattoos on both arms.

He was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center, but  failed to return at 3 p.m. Thursday, and was reported as an escapee.

Hair was originally convicted of burglary.

The Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information about Hair's location to call (307) 235-9282.

If you see him, do not approach him, but call the Sheriff's Office or 911.

You also can report Information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or going online at crime-stoppers.com. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation is eligible for a cash reward, according to the news release.

