Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public Assistance in Identifying Casper RV Storage Thieves

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in the theft of a car hauler trailer from Casper RV Storage.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to a social media post from the NCSO, who wrote that on the evening of June 1, 2022 their officers responded to Casper RV Storage, located in the 4900 block of CY Avenue.

There was a report of theft of a car hauler trailer.

"Upon arrival, deputies observed a damaged lock on the car hauler trailer and a multitude of car parts stolen, with the total cost of stolen items amounting to over $1,000," the NCSO wrote on their social media pages. "During the initial investigation, deputies also obtained information that the suspects tampered with locks on multiple car hauler trailers located in the storage lot."

The NCSO released footage of the two suspects in order to enlist the community's assistance in identifying them.

The post states that if citizens have information on these two suspects, they can contact the NCSO Investigations Division at 307-235-9282.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or by visiting their website. Information reported through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.