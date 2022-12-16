An inmate escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday, and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office want's the public's help to locate him, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office on Friday morning.

Justin Collins, 27, is wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.

Collins is described as a white male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. He has multiple tattoos on both arms including "Redneck," "Ryan" and "Dope."

Contact the Sheriff's Office at (307) 235-9282 if you have any information about Collins' whereabouts.

If you locate Collins, do no approach him and instead call 911 or the the Sheriff's Office.

You can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by called (307) 577-8477 or online at www.crime-stoppers.com.

Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

