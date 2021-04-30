The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a recently escaped resident of the Casper Reentry Center, Maxine Mae Casias, who went out on a work release at 9:00 am on April 29 and never returned.

Casias was supposed to come back by noon, but because she had not returned by then, at 6:45 pm she was reported as escaped.

Casias is 23, five feet tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Casias was sentenced in July 2020 in the Natrona County District Court on a Probation Revocation charge, with the underlying charge being for possession of controlled substance, specifically methamphetamines and marijuana.

If you have any information about Casias, please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.