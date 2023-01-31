Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Honors Retiring Lieutenant Gordon Clapp

43 years.

That's how long Gordon Clapp has worked in law enforcement. For 43 years, Clapp has been 'protecting and serving' the community of Casper as best he could.

Get our free mobile app

And now, he is retiring.

That's according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, for whom Clapp has served the last 21 years of his career, earning the title of 'Lieutenant' and proving himself to be a tentpole of law enforcement in Casper.

"Today, after 22 years of service, Lieutenant Gordon Clapp retired from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office," the NCSO wrote on their Facebook page. "Lt. Clapp dedicated his entire career with us to the safety and operation of the Natrona County Detention Center, proudly serving in many roles within the Detention Operations Division and the Detention Support Services Division."

According to the post, Clapp began his career with the Casper Police Department 43 years ago. For 21 years, he served the CPD before eventually joining the NCSO.

"Thank you, Lt. Clapp, for your more than four decades of service to the citizens of Natrona County," the NCSO wrote. "We wish you the best in retirement and in your future endeavors!"

