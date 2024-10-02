Natrona County Sheriff’s Office seeks CRC escapee

CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate incarcerated at the Casper Reentry Center was reported to have escaped on Monday, according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas James Chavez — also known as Thomas James Knott or Thomas James Chavez Knott — is wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Chavez, 29, is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-1, weighing 197 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He may be wearing glasses.

He has tattoos on both arms that include the words “Sasha,” “Angel” and “Tommy Gun” and a tattoo of a cross on his hand.

Chavez participated in the Casper Reentry Center’s work-release program. He signed out of CRC for work on Monday morning and failed to return to CRC at 9 p.m.

Chavez was originally sentenced out of Fremont County for three counts of burglary.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team at 307-235-9282.

If you see Chavez in public, do not approach him and instead call 911 to make a report.

Information may also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477.

Casper Reentry Center is a private correctional facility operated by Geo Group. The Sheriff’s Office has no operational or management control of it. If crimes are committed at or from CRC, the legal jurisdiction for investigating those crimes falls within the sheriff’s office.