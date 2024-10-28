Natrona County sees employment growth while Wyoming economy gives mixed signals

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s economy is experiencing moderate growth, with positive trends in employment but challenges in the energy sector.

That’s according to the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information’s latest MACRO report, which says rig counts remain a bright spot for Wyoming energy. However, low natural gas prices, lower oil prices and declining coal production are chilling the sector.

State employment steady, local rate up

Statewide employment has seen consistent annual growth, with an increase of 1,700 jobs, or 0.6%, in August compared to the previous year. The labor market continues to show healthy signs, with the statewide unemployment rate holding steady at 3% in August. That marks the 17th consecutive month of unemployment at or below 3%, the report said.

A deeper look at the jobs picture shows the private education and health sectors added the most jobs for the quarter, up 700, or 2.4%. The mining sector shed 400 jobs, or 2.3%.

Wyoming Nonfarm Employment Change By Industry, August 2024 Mining: -400

Construction: +400

Manufacturing: +300

Wholesale Trade: +100

Retail Trade: +200

Transportation and Utilities: -100

Information: 0

Financial Activities: +300

Professional and Business Services: -300

Private Education and Health: +700

Leisure and Hospitality: +500

Other Services: -700

Federal Government: +200

State and Local Government: +500

Natrona County gained 800 nonfarm payroll jobs year over year in August, according to the report. That number is not seasonally adjusted. The latest month for which data was seasonally adjusted is June. That report shows 40,600 jobs available in the county, up 500 over June 2023.

In June 2024, Natrona County’s unemployment rate was 3.3%, up from the June 2023 rate of 3%. Both of those rates are not seasonally adjusted, the report states.

Energy Sector Concerns

Despite positive news in employment, the energy sector is facing headwinds.

While oil and gas rig counts are up, low natural gas prices, declining oil prices and a significant drop in coal production are causing concern. Coal production in the first seven months of 2024 is down 23% compared to the same period last year, the MACRO report states.

Oil and gas rig counts were 13 and five, respectively, in September 2024. In September 2023, there were 18 oil rigs and four gas rigs, according to the report.

Natural gas prices averaged $2.28/MMBtu, down 37 cents from September last year. West Texas Intermediate oil averaged $70.24 per barrel, down $19.19 from September 2023.

The report states natural gas production was up 7.7% year over year in July 2024 while oil production increased 14.5%. However, coal production saw a 23% drop.

Oil and gas jobs were at 9,300 in August, down 100 from August 2023.

Mixed Signals in Revenue

State revenue data also present a mixed picture.

Sales and use tax collections for the first three months of fiscal year 2025 are slightly down compared to the previous year, while severance tax collections have also seen a minor decline.

The state reports an $800,000 shortfall in sales and use tax compared to July–September 2023. That’s down 0.3%.

Wyoming 4% Sales and Use Tax Collections By Industry Mining: -22.5%, down $6,942.50

Construction: +39.9%, up $1,834.30

Manufacturing: +18.2%, up $1,202.80

Wholesale Trade: +12.1%, up $2,204.50

Retail Trade: -1.3%, down $1,409.60

Transportation and Utilities: +20.7%, up $2,436.20

Information: +9.1%, up $241.80

Financial Activities: +8%, up 858.90

Professional and Business Services: -7.2%, down $128.20

Leisure and Hospitality: +4.2%, up $1,615.60

Public Administration: -7.2%, down $1,934.90

Education, Health and Other: -7.2%, down $733.50

At the same time, sales and use tax collections from the mining sector are down $6.9 million, or 22.5%, compared to last year.

The largest increase in sales and use tax collections was seen in Albany County. Its collections are up 42.4% compared to last year. Platte County fell the most, down 24.5%, according to the report.

Housing Prices

Wyoming’s second-quarter house prices are up 6.4%. That’s higher than the national rate of 5.9%.

Natrona County home prices increased 10.4% in the second quarter, compared to Q2 2023. Laramie County home prices were up 6.5%, the report states.

The number of single-family homes in the state increased by 253, or 27.7%, through the end of August. Meanwhile, the number of multi-family units increased 104.8%, or by 131 units.

Wyoming GDP

Wyoming’s gross domestic product rose by 3.5% at an annualized rate from Q1 to Q2 this year. That was more than the U.S. rate, which was 3%, but was slightly lower than the Rocky Mountain Region rate of 3.7%.