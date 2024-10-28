Casper College Community Ed. on Firearms, Jewelry, Oils and More in November

Casper College press release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Various topics of interest, including those on firearms, jewelry, oils, and scent work will be presented during the month of November through community education classes at Casper College.

Learn to operate machine tools for working on firearms in Firearm Machine Shop Fundamentals taught by Toyon Wiggs. According to Wiggs, students will gain hands-on experience with a metalworking lathe and milling machine for manufacturing parts and tools as they acquire basic skills, safety protocols, and proper use of firearm-related processes in the machine shop setting. Students will choose from several firearm projects to help deepen their understanding. No prior experience is required for this class that runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Nov. 1-3, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15-16.

Are you interested in improving your jewelry-making skills? Then Jewelry Wire: Intermediate may be the class for you. Under instructor Teresa Mogensen, elevate your skills and learn to wrap and capture stones in wire as you make a captivating chakra dangle for your window, craft a beaded choker using copper/silver-filled wire, fashion a small pendant with a stone cabochon, and weave a stunning bead cuff bracelet. If this sounds fun, just bring your imagination and favorite tools to this class held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 2-23. This class is suitable for the intermediate level or if you have taken Jewelry Wire Basics or a similar class.

Students can craft a personalized canvas block “book” with a heartfelt message in Message in Miniature. Students will work with two small canvases, binding them into a hinged “book” while embellishing the canvases with material. According to instructor Sara Bohl, this unique art piece will then be finished with a special quote or saying of the student’s choice. “This unique creation can stand alone or serve as a cherished gift or reminder,” she said. All supplies are provided; students just need to bring a quote, verse, or words that hold personal meaning for their book’s message. Message in Miniature will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13 and 20, from 5:30-7 p.m.

If you are looking for holiday scent items that aren’t mass-produced and better fit your taste, immerse yourself in oil mixology and elevate your holidays with delightful scents in Holiday Scents Oil Blending. Instructor Laura Johnson will show participants the secrets of crafting heartwarming aromas like “Christmas Cottage,” “Holiday Spirit,” or “Gingerbread” using essential oils. These blends are perfect for gifts and can be used as sprays or in diffusers. All supplies are provided for this class, which will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5:15-8:15 p.m.

Dog lovers will learn a new way to bond and communicate with their favorite pooch in the class Scent Work. Taught by a pro from Sit Means Sit, participants will discover that this fun sport can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors. Food or toys will be used to mark scents, stimulating each dog’s hunting instinct and excitement in uncovering hidden rewards. Scent Work will happen on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6:15-7:45 p.m.

“Community education provides abundant learning opportunities that open the door to novel experiences and broaden our perspectives, whether we are seeking new hobbies or acquiring knowledge to embrace new opportunities,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator at Casper College.

Community education offers noncredit courses for personal enrichment and lifelong learning for people 16 and older. To sign up or learn more about personal enrichment workshops, visit caspercollege.augusoft.net or call 307-268-3401.

